videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Akhilesh Yadav's photo with Sadaqat Khan raises questions on Samajwadi Party

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

A picture of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with Umesh Pal murder case accused Sadaqat has surfaced. This picture is constantly raising questions on Samajwadi Party.