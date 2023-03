videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmed's Close Aid Guddu Gaddi arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Police has conducted a major raid in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. In the raid in Kaushambi, Guddu Gaddi, a close aide of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, has been arrested. Know who is Guddu Gaddi?