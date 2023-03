videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Big evidence found against Mafia Atiq Ahmad's close aid Nafees

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, the police have found important evidence against Nafees, a close aide of Mafia Atiq. Police can take action soon in this matter. Watch 20 big news stories of the day.