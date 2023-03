videoDetails

Umesh Pal murder case: Bulldozer action on the houses of Atiq Ahmed's close aids in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

The search for the shooters in the Umeshpal murder case has been intensified. In UP's Prayagraj, the administration's bulldozer is running on the properties of the criminals who carried out the Umesh Pal murder case. Today once again the bulldozer will run on Atiq's henchmen