Umesh Pal Murder Case: Bulldozer attack at Mafia Atique Ahmad's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, bulldozer action is going to take place again in Prayagraj today. Bulldozer squad has reached Ballori area with 4 bulldozers. Bulldozer action can be taken against the house of Atiq Ahmad's henchman Guddu Muslim today.