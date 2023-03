videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: CJM Court to conduct hearing on application of Atiq Ahmad's wife

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

A hearing will be held in Prayagraj's CJM court today regarding application of Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal murder case. Shaista Parveen has accused the police of kidnapping the sons.