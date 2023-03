videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Fear of bulldozer among mafias

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Baba's bulldozer is running on the houses of the accused involved in the Umesh Pal murder case. Yesterday the house of Atiq's financier was razed to the ground. An accused shooter in the Umesh Pal murder case has surrendered in Sasaram, Bihar.