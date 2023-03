videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Nand Gopal Nandi gives befitting reply to Atiq Ahmad's sister

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

UP minister Nand Gopal Nandi gave a big reply to Atiq Ahmad's sister in Prayagraj's Umesh Pal murder case. He said that, 'attempts are being made to divert from the real issues'. Watch big news of the day ahead in this report.