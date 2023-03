videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP police preps up to bring Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is preparing to be brought to Prayagraj on remand in the Sabarmati Jail of Gujarat on charges of plotting the Umesh Pal murder case. On the other hand, the accused of the massacre by the government are still out of the grip of the police. The police have worked day and night to find them, but they are never being caught. Now the government has increased the reward amount on them to 5-5 lakhs.