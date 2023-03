videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP STF Team reaches Kolkata in search of accused

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

UP police team has reached Kolkata in Umesh Pal murder case. UP STF team has reached Kolkata in search of remaining accused. Till now two accused have been encountered in this case and the police is on the lookout for the rest of the accused.