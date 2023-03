videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Crime Branch arrests Asad's close aid Sonu

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Crime Branch has received important information in Umesh Pal murder case. Cime branch has taken Sonu, close to Asad, into custody. A 9 mm long pistol has been recovered from Sonu. Along with this, Sonu has revealted exclusive information about Asad.