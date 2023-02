videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: New video of Prayagraj massacre surfaced, miscreants seen firing bullets in CCTV

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Prayagraj: Umesh Pal, the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case, who was a BSP MLA in UP, was murdered on Friday. In this case, the police have detained two sons of Mafia Atiq.