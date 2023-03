videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Qayyum Ansari arrested from Nepal's Kapilvastu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed's close aid has been arrested from Nepal's Kapilvastu in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Qayyum has been accused of helping Asad, Guddu Muslim and Sabir cross the border.