videoDetails

Umesh Pal murder: STF team leaves for Gujarat, UP police interrogate with mafia Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Updates in the Umesh Pal murder case have revealed that gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were in touch with each other through iPhone's FaceTime application. STF team of up police has left for Gujarat where Ateeq Ahmed will be interrogated