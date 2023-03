videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: UP Police takes big action against Mafia Atiq Ahmad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

UP Police has taken a major action in Umesh Pal murder Case. Police has raided Mafia Atiq Ahmed's property in search of henchmen. UP Police has seized a Land Cruiser and 1 Mercedes car from Universal Apartments in Lucknow. Know in detail what police found during raids on Atiq's hideouts.