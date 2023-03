videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: UP Police's investigation intensifies, 17 teams engaged in search of accused

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

UP Police has intensified the investigation in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. About 17 teams of UP Police are looking for the accused. Yesterday, UP STF went to Nepal and today it has reached Kolkata.