UN peacekeeping force: Two BSF soldiers martyred in Congo

Two BSF personnel posted in Congo under UN mission were martyred during violent demonstrations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed grief and said that the criminals should be held accountable.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

