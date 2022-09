Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Azad Market area. Some workers are feared trapped under the rubble of the building. Fire tenders have reached the spot.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

