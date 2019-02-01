हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unemployment data: Niti Aayog says report 'not verified'

NITI Aayog has said that a yet-to-be-released report that says the country's unemployment rate rose to a 45-year-high in 2017-18 is "not verified". NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the "veracity of the data is not known". Watch this video to know more.

Feb 01, 2019, 08:56 AM IST

