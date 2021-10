Union Home Minister Amit Shah praises PM Modi as he completes 20 years in public service

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 20 years in public service, Union Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praises on him and said that BJP’s success has to be attributed to his “hard work, planning, a determination for implementation”. “There were three big stages in the life of Modi ji, all three were challenging and he successfully overcome all the three challenges with great patience and strong political will and I believe that this is the great quality of his leadership,” he added.