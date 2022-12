videoDetails

Union Home Minister's 'Border Security' big statement, not even an inch of land can be occupied

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a big statement regarding border security. Home Minister Amit Shah said that I am not worried about the border. ITBP personnel are deployed on the border. The Home Minister has called ITBP jawans Himveer. Shah further said that it is not possible to occupy even an inch of India's land.