Union Home Secretary's meeting regarding Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute was successful, states ready to negotiate

The Center on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials, chief secretaries, and DGPs (Director General of Police) of Assam and Mizoram following the violence on their border. Assam Chief Secretary said after the meeting that both Assam and Mizoram have agreed to deploy paramilitary forces in disturbed border areas along National Highway 306.