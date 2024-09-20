Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: 'Fraud' in the name of 'laddu' in the name of God!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: It has been claimed that ghee containing fat and then oil was found in the laddus given as prasad in Tirupati. It has been claimed that beef was used in the prasad of the Lord during the previous Jagan Mohan government. And this claim was made citing a lab report of the Andhra government. Now this report has come. There was a stir from saints to the political corridors. Debate broke out everywhere that whether such a heinous sin was committed in the name of prasad in the biggest temple of the country. The richest temple.

