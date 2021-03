Union Law Minister: 'Khela' is going on in Maharashtra too, MVA means 'Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi'

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked the press conference in connection with the Maharashtra case. The Union Minister said that a separate game is going on in Maharashtra. The government of Maha Vikas Aghadi has become the government of recovery. ATS officials held a press conference today and went away without answering questions.