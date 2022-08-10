NewsVideos

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that we made Nitish Kumar a hero from zero

A new government has been formed in Bihar. Nitish Kumar of JDU took oath as the Chief Minister for the 8th time. This time RJD is supporting him. In this government, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav himself has become the Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the statement of Union Minister Giriraj Singh has come to the fore. He has said that we made Nitish Kumar a hero from zero.

