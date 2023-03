videoDetails

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attacks Rahul Gandhi during press conference

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju held a press conference today. During the press conference, Kiren hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's London speech and said, 'Rahul has drowned the Congress. If Rahul abuses the country, he will not remain silent.