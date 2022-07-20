Union Minister Smriti Irani's press conference

Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he does not want to allow discussion in Parliament. He said that those whose entire political life has been spent by insulting the parliamentary tradition, they are not allowing the proceedings of Parliament today.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

