UP Budget 2023: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna says, 'This time the biggest budget will be presented in UP'

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Budget is going to be presented today. This year's budget is being considered special in many ways. Today the Finance Minister of UP will present the budget in the House. Before the presentation of the budget, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, "This time the biggest budget will be presented in UP".