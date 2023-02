videoDetails

UP Budget Session 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Scathing Attack On Yogi Government Over Farmers

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

UP budget session is going to start today. Ahead of this, Samajwadi Party MLAs created ruckus in UP Assembly with placards in their hands. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav surrounded Yogi government on the issue of farmers and said, 'Yogi government has looted and ruined the farmers. Didn't pay attention to farming. From irrigation to fertiliser, a market was not made for buying pesticides.'