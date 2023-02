videoDetails

UP Budget Session To Start From Today, CM Yogi Says, 'Government Ready For Discussion'

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

UP's budget session will start from today. Before the budget session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a big statement. He said, 'Will run the proceedings of the House peacefully. Government is ready for discussion. Know full statement in this report.