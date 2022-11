UP By Election: Voting take place on 5th december in Mainpuri and Rampur

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

UP By Poll Elections will take place on 5th december in Mainpuri and Rampur.While vote counting will be done on 8th December on both the seats. Mainpuri seat has become vacant due to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri. On the other side, Rampur Seat election will be held on Azam Khan's vacant seat.