UP By Poll Result: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri Seat

|Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:53 AM IST
Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in the first trends of UP Bypolls Results and BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya is currently trailing.

