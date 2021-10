UP CM Yogi Adityanath raises question on Arvind Kejriwal's Ram Mandir visit

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. On which UP CM Yogi Adityanath raised questions saying, "there is no leader of opposition parties who had not questioned Kalyan Singh on December 6, 1992. Earlier used to abuse Ram, now visiting the pilgrimage."