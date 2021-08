UP: CM Yogi does not even know the full form of DNA, says Akhilesh Yadav

Mahan Dal, an ally of the Samajwadi Party, called a workers' conference in Lucknow. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also participated in this conference. During this, he attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath by saying CM Yogi does not even know the full form of DNA.