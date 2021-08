UP Election 2022: Bahubali 'Bablu' joins BJP, once had a dispute with BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Jitendra Singh Bablu, who was once in BSP, joined BJP today. There is an allegation about Bablu that he burnt the house of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Then Rita Bahuguna Joshi used to be in Congress. And now after joining BJP, both Bablu and Rita Bahuguna Joshi have reacted to the recent development.