UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party's big announcement for free electricity

Politics has intensified before the assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav said in a press conference, Samajwadi Party has started the campaign of 300 units of free electricity. SP President Akhilesh Yadav told that this campaign will start from tomorrow. He said, those who want to get free electricity, they should write their names in the form given by the SP party.