Lawrence gang open fire in Nangloi area, CCTV footage surfaces

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
In Delhi, Lawrence's gang members fired in Nangloi area, CCTV footage of which has surfaced. This firing was done for not paying extortion money and it was done by Jitendra Gogi gang, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It can be clearly seen in the CCTV how fearless the criminals are. The criminals are seen coming with their faces hidden with complete planning. Then a criminal wearing a helmet enters inside with a weapon. He also has a big slip of paper. All three criminals stand at the gate. Then they fire bullets indiscriminately. The sound of the bullets can also be heard.

