Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of UP Madrasa Act

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

Supreme Court on UP Madarsa Act: Big news is coming on UP Madrasa Act. The Supreme Court has recognized the UP Madrasa Act. The Supreme Court has rejected the decision of the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court said that the decision of the High Court was not correct.