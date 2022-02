UP Elections 2022: Will make vodka plant in Agra, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, during a rally in Agra, promised to set up a vodka plant for making liquor from potatoes and said that he would also set up a potato processing unit here. At the same time, after this statement, BJP fiercely targeted Akhilesh Yadav.