videoDetails

UP Jail Minister Dharamveer Prajapati's warning to 'criminals'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Jail Minister Dharamveer Prajapati has a special conversation with Zee News. He said that criminal activity will not be allowed from jail. So the Jail Minister also kept his point on the Prayagraj murder case.