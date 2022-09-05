UP News: Massive fire breaks out at Lucknow's Hotel Levana

A massive fire broke out at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The work of extinguishing the fire continues. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Many people are feared trapped in the hotel.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

