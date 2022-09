UP Olympic Association general secretary Anandeshwar Pandey booked for attempt to rape

UP Olympic Association general secretary Anandeshwar Pandey has been booked for attempt to rape. Amidst the action, now the Samajwadi Party is attacking the BJP.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

