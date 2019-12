UP Police clarifies on viral disputed video of Meerut City SP

Meerut zone Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh police clarifies on the viral disputed video of Meerut City Superintendent of Police. He said that on 20th December the situation was Frightening, stone pelting was continuously occurring & anti-national slogans were also chanted by the miscreants. In the viral video, there is just the reaction of the SP on that particular situation to make people understand better. #MeerutViralVideo #MeerutADG #CAAProtests #CAA #ZeeNews