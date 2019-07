UP Police files chargesheet in 13 cases against Azam Khan for ‘derogatory remarks’

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a charge sheet in 13 cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for making ‘derogatory remarks’ during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning, news agency ANI reported. A charge sheet was filed against Khan and his son for his ‘khadi underwear’ remark directed towards actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Jaya Prada. Last week, Khan stoked another controversy with his objectionable remarks against senior BJP member Rama Devi in Lok Sabha.