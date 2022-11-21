UP Religion Conversion: Conspiracy of conversion in UP Exposed! Arrested in raid in Raebareli

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand against religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh, but in spite of this, cases of religious conversion have come to the fore from two areas in UP. On the one hand, in UP's Rae Bareli, the police have taken 12 people into custody on charges of religious conversion. On the other hand, Hindu organizations in Bareilly have alleged that efforts were being made to convert more than 100 people.