UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi

So far 350 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Friday violence. Whereas in Bengal also more than 200 people have been arrested. But on the action of bulldozers in UP, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has said that stone-pelters cannot be treated like murderers.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

