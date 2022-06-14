NewsVideos

UP Riots: Stone pelters cannot be treated like murderers - Abu Azmi

So far 350 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Friday violence. Whereas in Bengal also more than 200 people have been arrested. But on the action of bulldozers in UP, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has said that stone-pelters cannot be treated like murderers.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
bulldozer news,Bulldozer,UP riots,UP,Riots,Kanpur riots,UP Police,up riots news today,prayagraj riots,bulldozer action in up,friday riots,up juma namaj protest news,riots in kanpur,UP violence,up violence bulldozer,bulldozers in action in up,up violence news,praygraj riots,up samachar,protests in UP,up police action on rioters,Communal riots,Hindi News,Abu Azmi,Interview,Yogi Adityanath,abu azmi in up violence,bulldozer action,