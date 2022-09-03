UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
The Yogi government of UP has asked unrecognized madrassas to show papers. Soon a special survey is going to be conducted on the madrasas of the state and the news of this survey has caused a political earthquake. UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition will not show the paper.
The Yogi government of UP has asked unrecognized madrassas to show papers. Soon a special survey is going to be conducted on the madrasas of the state and the news of this survey has caused a political earthquake. UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition will not show the paper.