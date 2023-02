videoDetails

Uproar in JNU on Shivaji's birth anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Left vs ABVP: On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, once again there was a clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University. At present the matter has been pacified but heavy police force is still deployed in JNU.