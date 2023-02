videoDetails

Uproar on the stage of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jain monk Lokesh left the stage

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

In the 34th session of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani criticized Mohan Bhagwat's statement that Allah and Om are one. In protest against whose statement, different religious leaders who reached the session left the stage.