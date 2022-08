US achieves its well-thought-out plan to kill Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has finally been killed. The US killed Ayman al-Zawahiri through a drone attack in Kabul. Very thorough planning was done for this.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

